The sooner type 2 diabetes arrives, the worse for your heart

A type 2 diabetes diagnosis that comes early in life carries a deadly load of health risks, new research shows.More >>
Women don't need to have blocked arteries to experience a heart attack, a new study points out.More >>
Some potentially good news for folks taking opioids for chronic pain: It's possible to slowly reduce the dosage without increasing discomfort, new research suggests.More >>
The ills that are linked to heavy drinking now include dementia, a new study warns.More >>
Your tears may reveal if you are at risk of Parkinson's disease, preliminary research suggests.More >>
Your Mom may have been right about broccoli's goodness. A small study hints that a substance in the crunchy veggy may help some with diabetes get better control of their blood sugar.More >>
People with type 2 diabetes who aren't taking insulin don't necessarily need to check their blood sugar levels, a new study contends.More >>
A new class of type 2 diabetes drugs called SGLT2 inhibitors could increase the risk of a rare, life-threatening complication of the disease called ketoacidosis, a new study warns.More >>
Kidneys from deceased diabetic donors can save the lives of patients on the transplant wait-list, researchers say.More >>
Insulin typically saves the lives of those with diabetes, but it can also be a way for some people to kill themselves, a new review warns.More >>
*DISCLAIMER*: The information contained in or provided through this site section is intended for general consumer understanding and education only and is not intended to be and is not a substitute for professional advice. Use of this site section and any information contained on or provided through this site section is at your own risk and any information contained on or provided through this site section is provided on an "as is" basis without any representations or warranties.