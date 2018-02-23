From the First Alert Weather Team

For the first time in three days, we’re starting off with temperatures BELOW 70°, but just barely. There is a possibility for MORE record heat Friday, with rain and isolated thunderstorms also in the mix.

Under a sun/cloud mix Friday morning, we’re looking at 50% - 60% coverage of rain and a high in the low/mid 80°s. The RECORD for February 23 is 82°, which was set 1909. Overnight, it will be mostly cloudy, with isolated showers and a low in the upper 60°s.

Saturday, there will be scattered showers, with 30% - 40% coverage and a high, again, in the lower 80°s. By Sunday, get ready for the umbrellas and a wet day, as rain/storms are likely (80% coverage). The high will finally drop below 80° and top out in the lower 70°s.

A cold front is expected to slide into the lower Mississippi Valley late Saturday night into early Sunday morning and a few thunderstorms are expected into Monday as well, as the front stalls near the Louisiana coast.

