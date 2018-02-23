Hearing set on if US will seize assets of 'Pharma Bro' - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Hearing set on if US will seize assets of 'Pharma Bro'

(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2017 file photo, Martin Shkreli is interviewed by Maria Bartiromo during her "Mornings with Maria Bartiromo" program on the Fox Business Network, in New York. "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli is due bac... (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2017 file photo, Martin Shkreli is interviewed by Maria Bartiromo during her "Mornings with Maria Bartiromo" program on the Fox Business Network, in New York. "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli is due bac...

NEW YORK (AP) - "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli is due back in court Friday for a hearing about whether he should forfeit millions of dollars in assets including a one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang Clan album as part of his conviction in a securities fraud scheme.

Prosecutors are expected to argue in federal court in Brooklyn that Shkreli is on the hook for more than $7 million. Along with the Wu-Tang Clan "Once Upon a Time in Shaolin" album that Shkreli has boasted he bought for $2 million, prosecutors have said he should give up $5 million in cash in a brokerage account, his interest in a pharmaceutical company and other valuables including a Picasso painting.

The defense has said the brash former pharmaceutical CEO owes nothing because in the end, his investors did not lose the money.

Shkreli, 34, is perhaps best known for boosting the price of a life-saving drug and for trolling his critics on social media where he became known as "Pharma Bro." A jury convicted him in August of cheating investors in two failed hedge funds.

Shkreli was out on bail during his trial but was jailed afterward when a judge decided he had made veiled online threats against Democrat Hillary Clinton.

His sentencing is scheduled for March 9.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Grand jury indicts Missouri governor who admitted affair

    Grand jury indicts Missouri governor who admitted affair

    Thursday, February 22 2018 5:35 PM EST2018-02-22 22:35:21 GMT
    Friday, February 23 2018 3:55 AM EST2018-02-23 08:55:14 GMT
    A St. Louis grand jury indicted Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens on a felony invasion of privacy charge related to the Republican's affair with a woman in 2015. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)A St. Louis grand jury indicted Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens on a felony invasion of privacy charge related to the Republican's affair with a woman in 2015. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

    A St. Louis grand jury has indicted Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens on a felony invasion of privacy charge related to the Republican's affair with a woman in 2015.

    More >>

    A St. Louis grand jury has indicted Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens on a felony invasion of privacy charge related to the Republican's affair with a woman in 2015.

    More >>

  • California senator quits as Legislature grapples with #MeToo

    California senator quits as Legislature grapples with #MeToo

    Thursday, February 22 2018 2:43 AM EST2018-02-22 07:43:54 GMT
    Friday, February 23 2018 3:25 AM EST2018-02-23 08:25:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/Steve Yeater, File). FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2018, file photo, California state Sen. Tony Mendoza, D-Artesia, announces that he will take a month-long leave of absence while an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against him are c...(AP Photo/Steve Yeater, File). FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2018, file photo, California state Sen. Tony Mendoza, D-Artesia, announces that he will take a month-long leave of absence while an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against him are c...
    The California Senate is preparing to debate punishment for a lawmaker accused of sexual misconduct.More >>
    The California Senate is preparing to debate punishment for a lawmaker accused of sexual misconduct.More >>

  • Alabama postpones execution of inmate with damaged veins

    Alabama postpones execution of inmate with damaged veins

    Friday, February 23 2018 3:04 AM EST2018-02-23 08:04:29 GMT
    Friday, February 23 2018 3:06 AM EST2018-02-23 08:06:26 GMT
    (Alabama Department of Corrections via AP). This image provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows Doyle Lee Hamm, an inmate scheduled to be executed Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018 in Alabama. Alabama is set to execute Hamm, who argues his past dr...(Alabama Department of Corrections via AP). This image provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows Doyle Lee Hamm, an inmate scheduled to be executed Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018 in Alabama. Alabama is set to execute Hamm, who argues his past dr...
    Alabama postpones execution of inmate with damaged veins.More >>
    Alabama postpones execution of inmate with damaged veins.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly