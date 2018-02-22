EBR school board approves list of future projects to improve schools, build new ones

The fight over whether to move BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo to a new location rages on after reports that BREC leaders have decided to move forward with a feasibility study on a location that was previously taken off the list of possible options.More >>
The fates of 20 schools in East Baton Rouge Parish are now in your hands.More >>
After trying and failing to quit smoking several times, Mylene Watts is celebrating a full year of not lighting up thanks to Ochsner Health System's free smoking cessation program.More >>
The LSU Emergency Operations Center sent a letter out Thursday, saying that while they are working to fix issues with air conditioning, it won't be a "quick fix."More >>
The Roman Catholic Church of the Diocese of Baton Rouge and Father Jeff Bayhi have been dismissed from an 8.5-year long lawsuit to protect a priest from having to disclose possible allegations of sexual abuse against a teenage girl that he heard during confession.More >>
Inmates at one of the country's most well-known prisons will have a hand in laying Reverend Billy Graham to rest. At his request, Angola inmates built his casket back in 2006.More >>
Those precious Albertville sextuplets are all now at home with mom and dad.More >>
