EBR school board approves list of future projects to improve schools, build new ones

The fates of 22 schools in East Baton Rouge Parish are now in your hands.

Thursday night, the school board approved a $362 million list of construction projects scheduled over the next ten years. Projects will be funded if voters approve a 1-cent sales tax renewal on April 28. The list includes renovations for Glen Oaks High and McKinley High. It also calls for two brand new schools to be built in south Baton Rouge.

Here’s the full list of proposed projects (the numbers in parentheses indicate the school year the project will begin):

Brand New Schools (20/21) New elementary school in southern part of EBR (24/25) New secondary school or middle & high school in southern part of EBR

Existing Schools Getting Rebuilt (19/20) University Terrace (Buchanan students will also go here) (21/22) Brownfields Elementary (22/23) BR Center for Visual & Performing Arts (25/26) Mayfair Lab (26/27) Westdale Heights Academic Magnet (26/27) Glasgow Middle

Schools Getting Additions or Renovations (19/20) Glen Oaks High ($7 million) (23/24) McKinley High ($35 million) (23/24) Woodlawn High ($1.5 million) (27/28) Broadmoor High ($25 million) (28/29) Scotlandville Magnet High ($6 million) (28/29) Tara High ($5 million) (19/20) Broadmoor Middle ($15 million) (20/21) Scotlandville Middle ($4 million) (27/28) Sherwood Middle Academic Magnet ($5 million) (20/21) LaBelle Aire Elementary ($1.5 million) (22/23) Wildwood Elementary ($3.5 million) (25/26) Villa del Ray Elementary ($2.5 million) (20/21) Belfair Montessori Magnet ($3 million) (21/22) Forest Heights Academy ($4 million)



