LSU warns students there won't be 'quick fix' to air conditioning problems on campus

The LSU Emergency Operations Center sent a letter out Thursday, saying that while they are working to fix issues with air conditioning, it won't be a "quick fix."

The letter says the climate control system, which in many buildings is operated through a chilled water system, is running at only 32 percent of its normal capacity, meaning the system is currently unable to cool many buildings on campus.

LSU says the issue has been identified, and that they are working to fix it, but that unfortunately, it's not a quick fix. The school says repairs could take anywhere from days to a couple of weeks.

"To give you an idea of the scale of this issue, the cooling deficit is 14,300 tons, and the typical home has a 4- or 5-ton capacity air-conditioning unit. This loss of cooling capacity is equivalent to about 2,800 residential air-conditioning units," the letter states.

The school also says in the letter that in order to lower the temperature in buildings where classes are held, they will be turning the AC off in buildings that are not part of the academic teaching core. Doing this, they say, will improves with cooling classrooms and dorms.

The AC will be turned off in the following areas:

East and West upper deck interior areas of Tiger Stadium

Three buildings of Thomas Boyd Hall

Efferson Hall

All individual faculty and administrative officer in academic buildings

Some areas of campus run on separate systems and are not affected by this issue. Those areas include:

The Union

UREC

Barnes & Noble Bookstore

5 Dining Hall

459 Dining Hall

African American Cultural Center

Women's Center

Veterans Center

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.