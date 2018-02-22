LSU warns students there won't be 'quick fix' to air conditioning problems on campus

After trying and failing to quit smoking several times, Mylene Watts is celebrating a full year of not lighting up thanks to Ochsner Health System's free smoking cessation program.More >>
After trying and failing to quit smoking several times, Mylene Watts is celebrating a full year of not lighting up thanks to Ochsner Health System's free smoking cessation program.More >>
The LSU Emergency Operations Center sent a letter out Thursday, saying that while they are working to fix issues with air conditioning, it won't be a "quick fix."More >>
The LSU Emergency Operations Center sent a letter out Thursday, saying that while they are working to fix issues with air conditioning, it won't be a "quick fix."More >>
The Roman Catholic Church of the Diocese of Baton Rouge and Father Jeff Bayhi have been dismissed from an 8.5-year long lawsuit to protect a priest from having to disclose possible allegations of sexual abuse against a teenage girl that he heard during confession.More >>
The Roman Catholic Church of the Diocese of Baton Rouge and Father Jeff Bayhi have been dismissed from an 8.5-year long lawsuit to protect a priest from having to disclose possible allegations of sexual abuse against a teenage girl that he heard during confession.More >>
A female employee has filed suit claiming years of sexual harassment by Louisiana Secretary of State Tom Schedler. Schedler, who is currently separated from his wife, strongly denies the allegations.More >>
A female employee has filed suit claiming years of sexual harassment by Louisiana Secretary of State Tom Schedler. Schedler, who is currently separated from his wife, strongly denies the allegations.More >>
As part of the National Weather Service’s Severe Weather Awareness Week, WAFB wants you to know more about lightning.More >>
As part of the National Weather Service’s Severe Weather Awareness Week, WAFB wants you to know more about lightning.More >>
The students who swarmed Florida's state capitol in the wake of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High massacre face pushback in Legislature.More >>
The students who swarmed Florida's state capitol in the wake of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High massacre face pushback in Legislature.More >>
The 12-year-old victim says the suspect grabbed her in a bear hug and began dragging her down the sidewalk.More >>
The 12-year-old victim says the suspect grabbed her in a bear hug and began dragging her down the sidewalk.More >>
Inmates at one of the country's most well-known prisons will have a hand in laying Reverend Billy Graham to rest. At his request, Angola inmates built his casket back in 2006.More >>
Inmates at one of the country's most well-known prisons will have a hand in laying Reverend Billy Graham to rest. At his request, Angola inmates built his casket back in 2006.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
Instant Pot anticipates providing information on how to replace the Gem 65 multicooker in a few weeks.More >>
Instant Pot anticipates providing information on how to replace the Gem 65 multicooker in a few weeks.More >>
Gamecocks women's basketball head coach Dawn Staley has filed a defamation lawsuit against Missouri Tigers athletic director Jim Sterk for comments he made against her following a heated matchup in January.More >>
Gamecocks women's basketball head coach Dawn Staley has filed a defamation lawsuit against Missouri Tigers athletic director Jim Sterk for comments he made against her following a heated matchup in January.More >>
Police are holding a news conference regarding the January death of a Calera mother.More >>
Police are holding a news conference regarding the January death of a Calera mother.More >>