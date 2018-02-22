SEVERE WEATHER AWARENESS: Flash Flooding

As part of the National Weather Service’s Severe Weather Awareness Week, WAFB wants you to know more about the dangers of flashing flooding.

Flash flooding is defined as is defined as the rapid rise in water, typically within a three to six-hour window, that can produce property-and life-threatening hazards in normally dry areas.

While common in the winter and spring, flash flooding is a year-round threat across Louisiana. Flash flooding threats are greatest when an area is under the impact of repetitive strong-to-severe thunderstorms.

Heavy downpours - capable of producing 3” to 4” of rain or more in just a handful of hours - are all too frequent for WAFB communities. These excessive rains can result in flash flooding and can sometimes occur over relatively broad areas. Depending on the local landscape, flash flood waters can also move swiftly, capable of moving objects including vehicles.

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH means that current and forecasted conditions are such that flashing flooding. is possible. A FLASH FLOOD WARNING means that flash flooding is on-going or imminent. And as is true with severe thunderstorms and tornadoes, not all FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS are preceded by WATCHES

First Alert Weather Chief Meteorologist Jay Grymes says Louisiana is one of the stormiest states in the nation and that is why it's important that you have immediate access to severe weather notifications from either the First Alert Weather app or NOAA weather radio.

For more information on tornado preparedness from the National Weather Service visit http://www.floodsafety.noaa.gov/.

