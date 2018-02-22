St. James Parish Sheriff's Office deals with students accused of making threats at schools

Superintendent P. Edward Cancienne released a statement Thursday evening in regards to threats reportedly made at the St. James Parish Science and Math Academy and at Lutcher High School.

According to the school's Facebook page, Lutcher High School officials received information about threats made against the two schools. The students associated with the threats were immediately removed from the student body.

The administration says it conducted a full investigation and contacted the St. James Parish Sheriff's Office, which has taken over the investigation. School officials say at no time were any students, faculty, or staff in imminent danger.

