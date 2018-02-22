SEVERE WEATHER AWARENESS: Lightning

As part of the National Weather Service’s Severe Weather Awareness Week, WAFB wants you to know more about lightning.

Lightning is one of the biggest dangers associated with thunderstorms. It can occur at any time of day at any time during the year. Remember, if you hear thunder you are close enough to be at risk from lightning.

Thunder is always associated with lightning. Thunder is a shock wave created by extreme heat from a bolt of lightning. In some cases, lightning has struck 20 miles away from its parent thunderstorm.

First Alert Weather Weathercaster Diane Deaton recommends if a thunderstorm threatens your area, seek shelter immediately! If thunder roars, go indoors! The majority of lightning-related fatalities occur when people are outdoors and when it's not raining.

The best protection from lightning is a sturdy structure such as a home or business or a hard-topped vehicle with a steel frame.Stay away from metal objects in your home.

Do not use the phone or other electrical appliances and stay away from windows. Lightning is capable of traveling through power or phone lines, plumbing pipes and even through open windows.

