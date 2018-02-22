SU moves another step closer to finalizing contract for medical marijuana program

Southern University is moving closer to finalizing their medical marijuana program.

The school is in the process of finalizing their contract with Lafayette company, Advanced Biomedics, llc, to be the school's medical marijuana cultivation and production facility operator. SU announced the selection of the company back in September of 2017, but was unable to finalize the contract at the time.

Under the proposed agreement, the SU Ag Center will receive more than $6 million over five years. Advanced Biomedics will support research initiatives through the Ag Center's Southern Institute of Medicinal Plants (SIMP), which will research additional plants and their potential medicinal effects on human health.

No taxpayer money will be spent on the program.

