Silver Slick and Oh So Sweet Rum-Glazed Ribs

Air date: February 22, 2018

Prep Time: 2 and a half hours

Yields: 8 to 10 servings

Comment:

Nothing says “success” for a get-together such as family reunions, tailgating, or other outdoor gatherings better than barbecued, smoked or oven-roasted ribs. Absolutely nothing can make the ribs more triumphant than a sweet rum glaze to bring out the excitement from the crowd. Just talking about the recipe for this sauce can bring your crowd into a huddle!

Ingredients:

5 pounds baby back ribs

1 cup Bayou® Rum Silver

1 tbsp butter

1 tbsp olive oil

½ cup minced red onions

½ cup minced shallots

½ cup thinly sliced garlic

¼ cup minced yellow bell pepper

¼ cup minced green bell pepper

½ cup less-sodium soy sauce

¼ cup Worcestershire sauce

2 cups spicy ketchup

¾ cup light brown sugar

½ cup cane syrup

1 tbsp Sriracha hot chili sauce

2 tsps smoked paprika

1 tsp liquid smoke

¼ cup thinly sliced green onions

¼ cup chopped parsley

salt and black pepper to taste

granulated garlic to taste

Method:

Preheat oven to 375°F. In a heavy-bottomed saucepan, melt butter in olive oil over medium-high heat. Add onions, shallots, sliced garlic, and bell peppers then cook 5–7 minutes or until vegetables are wilted. Add soy sauce, Worcestershire, ketchup, brown sugar, cane syrup, chili sauce, paprika, liquid smoke, and rum. NOTE: Remove saucepan from heat when adding rum as alcohol might flare up until it burns off, 2–3 minutes. Bring mixture to a low boil, reduce to simmer and cook 15–20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add green onions and parsley then season to taste using salt, pepper, and granulated garlic. While sauce is simmering, trim ribs with a sharp paring knife. Season ribs well on each side using salt, pepper, and granulated garlic. Place ribs into large baking dish or cookie sheet with 1-inch edges. When sauce is done, set some aside for serving. Carefully pour 2–3 cups water into bottom of baking dish or cookie sheet along edge, taking care not to wash off seasonings. Using a pastry brush, brush rum sauce generously over the ribs and cover tightly with aluminum foil. Bake for 45 minutes. Uncover and bake 1 hour, brushing sauce every 15 minutes until fully cooked and tender. When done, rib bone should be exposed approximately ¾ inch at end. Remove from oven, slice ribs into serving portions, and enjoy with reserved sauce as desired.