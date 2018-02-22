Man, woman arrested on more than 100 child pornography charges

A man and a woman were arrested Thursday in connection with an apparent team effort to exchange child pornography images.

"It is unimaginable that people would violate children's innocence by spreading child pornography. Every time an image or video is shared, the child is re-victimized; so our office is working tirelessly with our law enforcement partners to find and expose child predators," said Attorney General Jeff Landry.

The Louisiana Bureau of Investigation (LBI) found that the suspects were allegedly exchanging sexual abuse images/videos of children. The following people were charged:

Roy Melancon, 39, of Independence Possession of sexual abuse images/videos of children under the age of 13 (120 counts) *Note: Melancon was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Prison, but also faces pending charges in Jefferson and Orleans parishes

Ashley Ghaith, 26, of Kenner Possession of sexual abuse images/videos of children under the age of 13 Improper supervision of a minor Video voyeurism *Note: Ghaith was booked into the Kenner City Jail



Anyone with information on Melancon or Ghaith is encouraged to call LBI at 800-256-4506. Callers can remain anonymous if they so choose.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.