3-year-old critical after being hit by Baton Rouge Water vehicle on Villa Ashley

One child is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle on Villa Ashley Drive.

The incident happened on Thursday, February 22 around 2:15 p.m. in the 6300 block of Villa Ashley Drive. Emergency officials say the child was transported to a local hospital in critical, but stable condition.

Officials with BRPD say the child was hit by a Baton Rouge Water company vehicle. He also says a relative of the child physically assaulted the driver after the child was hit. The driver sustained minor injuries in that attack.

Witnesses say the child was playing outside at the time of the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

No other details are available at this time. We will update this story when we know more.

