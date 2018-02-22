Juvenile arrested for reported violent threats at alternative school in St. Mary Parish

A juvenile was arrested Thursday in St. Mary Parish after reportedly making violent threats at an alternative school in the parish.

Officials say on Thursday, February 22, St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office school resource officers investigated a report at the St. Mary Alternative Program School. Officers reportedly found evidence that a 14-year-old juvenile had written statements threatening violence at the school.

The juvenile male was arrested and charged with terrorizing. The juvenile was then released into the custody of a guardian pending court proceedings. The investigation is ongoing.

