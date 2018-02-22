WATCH LIVE: BRPD to hold press conference on roundup of violent - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

WATCH LIVE: BRPD to hold press conference on roundup of violent offenders

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: WAFB Source: WAFB
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

On a mobile device? Click here to watch live.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is holding a press conference at 3 p.m. about a recent roundup of violent offenders. 

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly