BRPD, other agencies hold press conference on roundup of violent offenders

A common message came from law enforcement Thursday as they stood side by side to announce the results of another roundup of violent offenders in Baton Rouge.

“We cannot do this alone. We need help from the community. It is important that the community understands that,” said BRPD Chief Murphy Paul.

Leaders say over a period of two months, they made hundreds of arrests and took more than 100 weapons off the streets of the city. They started the operation to target crime just before Murphy Paul took over as chief.

On Thursday, the chief also pointed out the 14 murders that have happened in East Baton Rouge Parish so far this year, saying that's 14 too many.

