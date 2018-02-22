Diocese of Baton Rouge and priest dismissed from lawsuit over confession

The Diocese of Baton Rouge has won a near decade-long court battle over confession.

The Roman Catholic Church of the Diocese of Baton Rouge and Father Jeff Bayhi have been dismissed from an 8.5-year long lawsuit to protect a priest from having to disclose possible allegations of sexual abuse against a teenage girl that he heard during confession.

"The decision preserves the Seal and sanctity of the Confessional which the Church considers inviolable," according to a statement released by the church Thursday.

There is a Louisiana law that states clergy, who are considered mandatory reporters of suspected child abuse, must report privileged information to the proper authorities if a child's physical or mental well-being is in danger. The lawsuit questioned the confidentiality of the confessional.

In 2009, Father Bayhi and the Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge were sued by the parents of a then 14-year-old girl, alleging she was molested by an older parishioner, who is now deceased.

Attorneys said three times in confession that the girl told her priest, Father Bayhi, that the man touched her and made inappropriate comments. The priest, according to the suit, allegedly told her, "This is your problem. Sweep it under the floor and get rid of it." But, because the counseling took place in a confessional, the diocese contended that Father Bayhi did the right thing.

The case went before the 19th Judicial District Court in Baton Rouge, the First Circuit Court of Appeals, the Louisiana Supreme Court twice, and even to the US Supreme Court. However, in January 2015, the high court decided not to get involved in the case and noted that "the trial judge must decide whether a priest has a duty to report allegations of sexual abuse perpetrated on a minor parishioner."

According to the statement by the church, Judge Mike Caldwell of the 19th Judicial District Court ruled on Sept. 27, 2017 "a civil court has no ‘subject matter jurisdiction’ to hear or render a judgment concerning Church teachings and doctrine."

The judgment was signed on Feb. 9, 2018.

