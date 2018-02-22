Former lawmaker accused of lying to FBI about $5K kickback

By TOM HAYS
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) - A former New York lawmaker accepted a $5,000 kickback from a contractor who hosted him at a Notre Dame football game and then lied about it to FBI agents involved in a widening corruption probe, federal prosecutors said Thursday.
Former Assemblyman Rob Walker was charged with obstruction of justice and making false statements. Walker, 43, pleaded not guilty in court Thursday and was released on $200,000 bond.
There was no immediate response to a request for comment from his lawyer.
The former Republican state assemblyman from Hicksville served as chief deputy to former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano. Mangano, also a Republican, is scheduled to go on trial next month on bribery charges.
When Walker learned he was under investigation, he tried to convince the contractor to lie to a grand jury about the reasons for the payment, according to court papers. They say FBI agents were watching when he arranged a meeting with the contractor to give the money back.
"Thereafter, Walker, when interviewed by the FBI concerning the payment, made a number of false statements, including denying that he received any cash payments from the contractor," the papers say.
While testifying at the 2015 corruption trial of a former New York state senator, Dean Skelos, and Skelos' son, Adam, Walker acknowledged he was under investigation for allegedly steering contracts to campaign contributors.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The Rev. Billy Graham, who was known as "America's Pastor," has died at his North Carolina home at 99.More >>
The Rev. Billy Graham, who was known as "America's Pastor," has died at his North Carolina home at 99.More >>
Olympic organizers must carefully choreograph the political implications of the flags that represent each nationMore >>
Olympic organizers must carefully choreograph the political implications of the flags that represent each nationMore >>
Students at high schools across the U.S. are staging walk-outs to protest gun violence in the wake of last week's Florida school shootingMore >>
Students at high schools across the U.S. are staging walk-outs to protest gun violence in the wake of last week's Florida school shootingMore >>
About 2,000 students, parents, teachers and supporters held hands and chanted outside of Marjory Stoneman High School one week after the shooting thereMore >>
About 2,000 students, parents, teachers and supporters held hands and chanted outside of Marjory Stoneman High School one week after the shooting thereMore >>
Billy Graham would be the first to say that his message was not complex or unique, but he won over audiences worldwide with his friendliness, openness, humility and unyielding religious convictionMore >>
Billy Graham would be the first to say that his message was not complex or unique, but he won over audiences worldwide with his friendliness, openness, humility and unyielding religious convictionMore >>
Students who survived the Florida school shooting are preparing to flood the Capitol pushing to ban the assault-style rifle used to kill 17 people, vowing to make changes in the November election if they can't persuade lawmakers to change law nowMore >>
Students who survived the Florida school shooting are preparing to flood the Capitol pushing to ban the assault-style rifle used to kill 17 people, vowing to make changes in the November election if they can't persuade lawmakers to change law nowMore >>
Yance Ford discusses his Oscar-nominated documentary 'Strong Island' and making history as the first trans filmmaker ever nominatedMore >>
Yance Ford discusses his Oscar-nominated documentary 'Strong Island' and making history as the first trans filmmaker ever nominatedMore >>
As "Black Panther" sells out in U.S. theaters, educators, philanthropist, celebrities, business owners and athletes are bringing children of color to see the film which features a black superhero in a fictional, un-colonized African nationMore >>
As "Black Panther" sells out in U.S. theaters, educators, philanthropist, celebrities, business owners and athletes are bringing children of color to see the film which features a black superhero in a fictional, un-colonized African nationMore >>
The eldest son of President Donald Trump has arrived in India to help sell luxury apartments and lavish attention on Indians who have bought units in Trump-branded developmentsMore >>
The eldest son of President Donald Trump has arrived in India to help sell luxury apartments and lavish attention on Indians who have bought units in Trump-branded developmentsMore >>