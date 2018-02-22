Female employee files harassment suit against Sec. of State Schedler

A female employee has filed suit claiming years of sexual harassment by Louisiana Secretary of State Tom Schedler.

Schedler, who is currently separated from his wife, strongly denies the allegations.

The Louisiana Secretary of State employee, Dawn Ross, accused Schedler of making unwanted sexual advances, keeping watch over her home, and trailing her boyfriend’s movements.

The lawsuit claims Schedler ordered Secretary of State security personnel to monitor Ross’ whereabouts.

The woman admits in her lawsuit she did willingly go on a trip to Arizona with Schedler but only went as a “friend’.

"We take any allegation of sexual harassment very seriously here at the Secretary of State’s Office," Schedler said in a written statement Thursday morning. "I have not seen the suit or the specific details but as the father of three grown daughters and three granddaughters, I can assure the public that I believe in a safe workplace, free from harassment, and will continue my record of transparency with my constituents," he added.

The lawsuit claims that, starting in 2008, Schedler "engaged in a pattern and practice of sexual harassment and retaliatory harassment” against Ross including referring to her as “my dearest sunshine."

The lawsuit clams Schedler bought a townhome directly across from Ross so that he could monitor her movements. The suit claims that whenever Ross had "friends, particularly male friends, over at her house, went out with friends, refused to go to dinner or an event with Schedler, and/or refused his sexual advances, he retaliated by punishing her at work, transferring her to another work site with nothing to do, or embarrassing her at work and in front of her colleagues."

"On countless occasions, Schedler showed up at Petitioner’s doorstep with unwanted gifts, including wine, love letters and cards, clothing articles, and even sex tapes which Schedler pronounced would encourage Petitioner to want him," the lawsuit alleges.

In her lawsuit, Ross claims she made multiple attempts over the years to rebuff Schedler including "directly telling him she is not interested in him sexually and for him to leave her alone."

Schedler’s statement also touched on his current separation from his wife.

"My wife and I have been living apart for a long time and our friends and family have known of our personal status and have lovingly supported our decision. We still very much respect one another and are fully committed to sharing in family events with our children and grandchildren as often as possible. While I understand that my service as a public official opens my private life to outside scrutiny, I’ve found support from others who have experienced similar marital issues in their personal life and can empathize," said Schedler.

Ross is represented by Baton Rouge high-profile attorney Jill Craft.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.