Gardere Lane collapse creates small hole - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Gardere Lane collapse creates small hole

Gardere Lane in Baton Rouge (Source: WAFB) Gardere Lane in Baton Rouge (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Part of Gardere Lane in Baton Rouge collapsed Thursday morning, creating a small hole.

The road was closed between Pascagoula Drive and Christian Paul Avenue while emergency repairs were done.

Drivers had to take a small detour, slowing down traffic.

DOTD officials are looking into what caused the collapse.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly