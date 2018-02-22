WANTED: Woman beats man with baseball bat, robs him

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman accused of beating a man with a baseball bat.

Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers reported Jennetta Toliver, 38, is wanted by the Baton Rouge Police Department. She is 5-foot-5 and weighs 195 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Investigators said Toliver severely beat the victim with a bat on Monet Drive while a man held the victim down. They added Toliver then took the victim’s wallet, cash, cellphone, and keys.

According to reports, the victim remains hospitalized in trauma-neuru critical care.

Toliver is wanted on charges of attempted first-degree murder and armed robbery.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867, text CS225 plus your message to CRIMES (274637) or anonymously or go to www.crimestoppersbr.com.

