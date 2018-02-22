CAUGHT: Woman allegedly beats man with baseball bat, robs him

Police said a woman accused of beating a man with a baseball bat turned herself in to authorities Tuesday morning.

Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers reported Jennetta Toliver, 38, surrendered to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Investigators said Toliver severely beat the victim with a bat on Monet Drive while a man held the victim down. They added Toliver then took the victim’s wallet, cash, cellphone, and keys.

According to reports, the victim remains hospitalized in trauma-neuru critical care.

Toliver was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of attempted first-degree murder and armed robbery.

Bond has not been set.

