Woman accused of hitting ex-boyfriend's new girlfriend with car

One student has been charged, and two others have been suspended after multiple school threats were made against three different Lafourche Parish schools.More >>
One student has been charged, and two others have been suspended after multiple school threats were made against three different Lafourche Parish schools.More >>
Part of Gardere Lane in Baton Rouge collapsed Thursday morning, creating a small hole. The road was closed between Pascagoula Drive and Christian Paul Avenue while emergency repairs were done.More >>
Part of Gardere Lane in Baton Rouge collapsed Thursday morning, creating a small hole. The road was closed between Pascagoula Drive and Christian Paul Avenue while emergency repairs were done.More >>
Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASA, is looking to recruit more volunteers.More >>
Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASA, is looking to recruit more volunteers.More >>
Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman accused of beating a man with a baseball bat. Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers reported Jennetta Toliver, 38, is wanted by the Baton Rouge Police Department.More >>
Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman accused of beating a man with a baseball bat. Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers reported Jennetta Toliver, 38, is wanted by the Baton Rouge Police Department.More >>
Police arrested a woman accused of running over the woman who is now dating her ex-boyfriend. Court documents show Tama Johnson, 56, of Baton Rouge, is facing an attempted murder charge.More >>
Police arrested a woman accused of running over the woman who is now dating her ex-boyfriend. Court documents show Tama Johnson, 56, of Baton Rouge, is facing an attempted murder charge.More >>
The 12-year-old victim says the suspect grabbed her in a bear hug and began dragging her down the sidewalk.More >>
The 12-year-old victim says the suspect grabbed her in a bear hug and began dragging her down the sidewalk.More >>
The Goochland County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into the death of Bethany Lynn Stephens is complete.More >>
The Goochland County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into the death of Bethany Lynn Stephens is complete.More >>
Inmates at one of the country's most well-known prisons will have a hand in laying Reverend Billy Graham to rest. At his request, Angola inmates built his casket back in 2006.More >>
Inmates at one of the country's most well-known prisons will have a hand in laying Reverend Billy Graham to rest. At his request, Angola inmates built his casket back in 2006.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
Family physicians, nurse practitioners and doctors whose health care focuses on non-narcotic therapies are some of the nation’s most prolific opioid prescription writers in recent years.More >>
Family physicians, nurse practitioners and doctors whose health care focuses on non-narcotic therapies are some of the nation’s most prolific opioid prescription writers in recent years.More >>
Doctors who over-prescribe pills can easily move from state-to-state while avoiding punishments from state medical boards, who are slow to punish them.More >>
Doctors who over-prescribe pills can easily move from state-to-state while avoiding punishments from state medical boards, who are slow to punish them.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said there could be more victims of Marquille Livingston, 36, the man arrested last week for the brutal rape of an 85-year-old woman in her Columbia home.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said there could be more victims of Marquille Livingston, 36, the man arrested last week for the brutal rape of an 85-year-old woman in her Columbia home.More >>
Ramzziddin leaves behind a wife and four children. Police say the man who killed him had a 'history of domestic incidents."More >>
Ramzziddin leaves behind a wife and four children. Police say the man who killed him had a 'history of domestic incidents."More >>
While the doctors got rich from kickbacks from a pharmaceutical company, their patient, a suburban soccer mom, became and addict while taking an opioid drug over prescribed to her.More >>
While the doctors got rich from kickbacks from a pharmaceutical company, their patient, a suburban soccer mom, became and addict while taking an opioid drug over prescribed to her.More >>