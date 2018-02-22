Woman accused of hitting ex-boyfriend's new girlfriend with car

Police arrested a woman accused of running over the woman who is now dating her ex-boyfriend.

Court documents show Tama Johnson, 56, of Baton Rouge, is facing an attempted murder charge.

According to the probable cause report, the victim was hit while walking along Calumet Street on Monday.

The report stated the victim told investigators she tried to get out of the way, but "noticed the vehicle would change direction in her direction each time she attempted to get out of the vehicle path."

Authorities reported the victim went airborne after getting hit on the left side of her body and landed in a ditch.

They added she woke up in the hospital two days later with injuries to her kidney, hip, and knee.

Johnson was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a charge of attempted second-degree murder.

Her bond was set at $75,000.

