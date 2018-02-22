Heavy drinkers put themselves at risk for dementia

The Alzheimer's Association has just completed a new survey that asked more than 1,500 adults to share their fears and concerns about getting older, getting sick and/or caring for a family member struggling with dementia.More >>
The Alzheimer's Association has just completed a new survey that asked more than 1,500 adults to share their fears and concerns about getting older, getting sick and/or caring for a family member struggling with dementia.More >>
As more baby boomers age, deaths from Alzheimer's disease have jumped 55 percent, and in a quarter of those cases the heavy burden of caregiving has fallen on loved ones, U.S. health officials report.More >>
As more baby boomers age, deaths from Alzheimer's disease have jumped 55 percent, and in a quarter of those cases the heavy burden of caregiving has fallen on loved ones, U.S. health officials report.More >>
A new study suggests blood thinners may also help keep dementia at bay.More >>
A new study suggests blood thinners may also help keep dementia at bay.More >>
The quality of your relationships with your adult children and spouse might influence your chances of developing dementia, new research suggests.More >>
The quality of your relationships with your adult children and spouse might influence your chances of developing dementia, new research suggests.More >>
A new study hints that young blood may harbor clues to a "fountain of youth" for older brains.More >>
A new study hints that young blood may harbor clues to a "fountain of youth" for older brains.More >>
Some potentially good news for folks taking opioids for chronic pain: It's possible to slowly reduce the dosage without increasing discomfort, new research suggests.More >>
Some potentially good news for folks taking opioids for chronic pain: It's possible to slowly reduce the dosage without increasing discomfort, new research suggests.More >>
The ills that are linked to heavy drinking now include dementia, a new study warns.More >>
The ills that are linked to heavy drinking now include dementia, a new study warns.More >>
Your tears may reveal if you are at risk of Parkinson's disease, preliminary research suggests.More >>
Your tears may reveal if you are at risk of Parkinson's disease, preliminary research suggests.More >>
There's a good chance your doctor is in the middle of a quiet battle with professional burnout, a new study suggests.More >>
There's a good chance your doctor is in the middle of a quiet battle with professional burnout, a new study suggests.More >>
Good old aspirin is just as effective as newer, expensive drugs at preventing blood clots after hip or knee replacement, a new clinical trial suggests.More >>
Good old aspirin is just as effective as newer, expensive drugs at preventing blood clots after hip or knee replacement, a new clinical trial suggests.More >>
*DISCLAIMER*: The information contained in or provided through this site section is intended for general consumer understanding and education only and is not intended to be and is not a substitute for professional advice. Use of this site section and any information contained on or provided through this site section is at your own risk and any information contained on or provided through this site section is provided on an "as is" basis without any representations or warranties.