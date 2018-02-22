Improved FluMist nasal spray approved to return next flu season - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Improved FluMist nasal spray approved to return next flu season

The nasal spray has been reformulated and had been off the market for two years because of its poor performance compared to the flu shot. (Source: KTVI/CNN) The nasal spray has been reformulated and had been off the market for two years because of its poor performance compared to the flu shot. (Source: KTVI/CNN)

(KTVI/CNN) - A reformulated version of FluMist, the nasal spray influenza vaccine, has been approved for the 2018, 2019 season.

The nasal spray had been off the market for two years because of its poor performance compared to the flu shot.

But the company that makes FluMist said Wednesday, it has reformulated the vaccine, and tested it in 200 children.

The advisory committee that decides which vaccines are available on the U.S. market agreed.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention said 84 children have died since October when the current flu season began.

Three out of four children who died from the flu were not vaccinated.

The CDC recommends that everyone over the age of six months get a flu vaccine every year.

Copyright 2018 KTVI via CNN. All rights reserved.

  • Raycom reportsRaycom reportsMore>>

  • US women beat Canada for gold in a 3-2 shootout thriller

    US women beat Canada for gold in a 3-2 shootout thriller

    Thursday, February 22 2018 2:34 AM EST2018-02-22 07:34:20 GMT
    Thursday, February 22 2018 1:47 PM EST2018-02-22 18:47:33 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). United States celebrates winning gold after the women's gold medal hockey game against Canada at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). United States celebrates winning gold after the women's gold medal hockey game against Canada at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018.

    Twenty long years after taking gold when the sport debuted in 1998, the United States snapped Canada's streak of four straight Olympic golds with a 3-2 shootout victory.

    More >>

    Twenty long years after taking gold when the sport debuted in 1998, the United States snapped Canada's streak of four straight Olympic golds with a 3-2 shootout victory.

    More >>

  • Nowitzki 'disgusted' by report of hostile workplace for Mavs

    Nowitzki 'disgusted' by report of hostile workplace for Mavs

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 2:13 AM EST2018-02-21 07:13:50 GMT
    Thursday, February 22 2018 1:47 PM EST2018-02-22 18:47:17 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    The Dallas Mavericks have hired outside counsel to investigate allegations of inappropriate conduct by former team president Terdema Ussery in a Sports Illustrated report that described a hostile workplace environment for women.

    More >>

    The Dallas Mavericks have hired outside counsel to investigate allegations of inappropriate conduct by former team president Terdema Ussery in a Sports Illustrated report that described a hostile workplace environment for women.

    More >>

  • Wise goes for it, and comes out with another Olympic gold

    Wise goes for it, and comes out with another Olympic gold

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 11:26 PM EST2018-02-22 04:26:51 GMT
    Thursday, February 22 2018 1:47 PM EST2018-02-22 18:47:02 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gregory Bull). David Wise, of the United States, jumps during the men's halfpipe finals at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018.(AP Photo/Gregory Bull). David Wise, of the United States, jumps during the men's halfpipe finals at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018.

    It's the seventh gold medal for the U.S. in Pyeongchang, five of which have come from snowboard and freestyle skiing events.

    More >>

    It's the seventh gold medal for the U.S. in Pyeongchang, five of which have come from snowboard and freestyle skiing events.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly