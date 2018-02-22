Improved FluMist nasal spray approved to return next flu season

The nasal spray has been reformulated and had been off the market for two years because of its poor performance compared to the flu shot. (Source: KTVI/CNN)

(KTVI/CNN) - A reformulated version of FluMist, the nasal spray influenza vaccine, has been approved for the 2018, 2019 season.

The nasal spray had been off the market for two years because of its poor performance compared to the flu shot.

But the company that makes FluMist said Wednesday, it has reformulated the vaccine, and tested it in 200 children.

The advisory committee that decides which vaccines are available on the U.S. market agreed.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention said 84 children have died since October when the current flu season began.

Three out of four children who died from the flu were not vaccinated.

The CDC recommends that everyone over the age of six months get a flu vaccine every year.

