Witness called police after seeing body dragged to grassy area

Police are investigating a murder that happened near two apartment complexes Thursday morning.

"I was caught off guard," said Keyslon Simon, a resident of Titian Avenue. "I really wasn't expecting this this morning because nothing ever happens on this side."

Titian Avenue runs between North Donmoor Avenue and North Carrollton Avenue just south of Harry Drive. The Baton Rouge Police Department is conducting the investigation.

Sgt. L'Jean Mckneely Jr. said a Hispanic man was found dead in a grassy area between two apartment complexes around 6 a.m.

According to Mckneely, someone called police to report seeing an unknown person dragging a body.

He added the victim has stab wounds, but it is not yet determined if that's what killed him. The coroner will perform an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

"That's why we wait till the autopsy is done, because once they do that there are somethings that they could possibly see internally that we won't know just doing a visual inspection," Mckneely said.

He also said police have not yet identified a suspect or established a motive.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you know anything that can help investigators, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

