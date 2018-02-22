WATCH LIVE: Police investigate murder near apartment complexes

Police are investigating a murder that happened near two apartment complexes Thursday morning.More >>
The New Orleans Police Department arrested a man in connection with several threats against an area school on Wednesday.More >>
Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASA, is looking to recruit more volunteers.More >>
Baton Rouge could be on its way to becoming a lot more lenient when it comes to marijuana if one East Baton Rouge metro councilman has his way.More >>
The Denham Springs Fire Department responded to a house fire in Denham Springs Wednesday night.More >>
The 12-year-old victim says the suspect grabbed her in a bear hug and began dragging her down the sidewalk.More >>
The Goochland County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into the death of Bethany Lynn Stephens is complete.More >>
Inmates at one of the country's most well-known prisons will have a hand in laying Reverend Billy Graham to rest. At his request, Angola inmates built his casket back in 2006.More >>
Doctors who over-prescribe pills can easily move from state-to-state while avoiding punishments from state medical boards, who are slow to punish them.More >>
Senator Marco Rubio faced a barrage of tough questioning related to gun control and the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida at a CNN town hall event on Wednesday.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
Graham died from natural causes at his family home in Montreat, NC, just outside Asheville, the PR representative confirms.More >>
The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Jackson Township Police Department confirmed the teen found shot in a bathroom at Jackson Memorial Middle School Tuesday has died.More >>
Dana Loesch, a vocal Second Amendment supporter, took questions from the students and families affected by the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting at a CNN town hall on Wednesday.More >>
Investigators are still working to determine the motive for the crime. The suspect remains in critical condition.More >>
