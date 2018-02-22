Police investigate murder near apartment complexes

Police are investigating a murder that happened near two apartment complexes Thursday morning.

The Baton Rouge Police Department has many officers on Titian Avenue, which runs between North Donmoor Avenue and North Carrollton Avenue just south of Harry Drive.

Sgt. L'Jean Mckneely Jr. said detectives are investigating the murder of a Hispanic man who was found in a grassy area between two apartment complexes around 6 a.m.

He added the victim has stab wounds, but it is not yet determined if that's what killed him. The coroner will perform an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

He also said police have not yet identified a suspect or established a motive. According to Mckneely, someone called police to report seeing someone dragging a body.

The BRPD Crime Scene Unit is at the complex, along with Police Chief Murphy Paul and District Attorney Hillar Moore.

The investigation is ongoing.

