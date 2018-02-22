Brother and sister arrested in Titian Ave. beating death

A brother and sister have been arrested in connection with a man beaten to death on Titian Avenue.

Baton Rouge Police officials say they arrested Dreveon McNair, 20, and Miracle McNair, 18, both of Plaquemine, on Thursday, February 22. Both suspects were booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of second degree murder.

The East Baton Rouge Parish coroner has identified the man found dead in a grassy area between two apartment complexes in Baton Rouge on Feb. 22, 2018.

Dr. William "Beau" Clark said as Rigoberto Velasquez-Morales, 30, died of blunt force trauma to the head and neck with traumatic asphyxia, including fracture of cervical spine.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported the Hispanic man was found dead on Titian Avenue in a grassy area between two apartment complexes around 6 a.m. Titian Avenue runs between North Donmoor Avenue and North Carrollton Avenue just south of Harry Drive.

Sgt. L'Jean Mckneely with BRPD said someone called police to report seeing an unknown person dragging a body. He added police have not yet identified a suspect or established a motive.

Some people living nearby awoke to police cars, crime scene tape, and detectives collecting evidence in what is described as a fairly quiet area.

"I was caught off guard," said Keyslon Simon, a resident of Titian Avenue. "I really wasn't expecting this this morning because nothing ever happens on this side."

The investigation is ongoing.

If you know anything that can help investigators, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.