Brother and sister arrested for killing man, dragging his body to a grassy field

A brother and sister have been arrested in connection with a man who was beaten to death on Titian Avenue.

Baton Rouge Police officials say they arrested Dreveon McNair, 20, and Miracle McNair, 18, both of Plaquemine, on Thursday, February 22. Both suspects were booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of second degree murder.

Miracle's bond is set at $250,000 and Dreveon is being held without bond.

Dr. William "Beau" Clark said Rigoberto Velasquez-Morales, 30, died of blunt force trauma to the head and neck with traumatic asphyxia, including fracture of cervical spine.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported that Velasquez-Morales was found dead on Titian Avenue in a grassy area between two apartment complexes around 6 a.m. Titian Avenue runs between North Donmoor Avenue and North Carrollton Avenue just south of Harry Drive.

Sgt. L'Jean Mckneely with BRPD said someone called police to report seeing an unknown person dragging a body. According to the report, Dreveon got into an altercation with Velasquez-Morales and then stabbed him. Then Miracle reportedly stabbed the man as well. Witnesses describe seeing Dreveon dragging the victim behind the building, then lying on top of him, suffocating him.

According to the report, Miracle then brought the knife used back inside the apartment, cleaned it, and put it back in the knife holder.

