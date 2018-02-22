From the First Alert Weather Team

Get ready for ANOTHER day with afternoon temperatures soaring into the 80°s. We're starting out, once again, in the lower 70°s under partly cloudy skies, along with areas of patchy morning fog.

We're looking at a few scattered showers, but only 30% coverage, with breezy southeast winds and a high of 84°. The RECORD high for February 22 is 87°, which was set in 1925. Overnight, a few isolated showers are possible, with a low in the upper 60°s.

Friday, clouds will be increasing, so will the rainfall potential, as 60% coverage of showers and isolated thunderstorms is forecast. The high is expected to be in the lower 80°s.

By Saturday, a 40% - 50% rain coverage will start off the weekend, with a high of 82°. Our next cold front gets into the region early Sunday morning and then stalls along the coast into the early part of next week. The forecast is for "rain likely" both Sunday and Monday, but it will be "cooler," with highs both days in the low/mid 70°s.

