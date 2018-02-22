CASA BR organization seeks volunteers

Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASA, is looking to recruit more volunteers.

The advocates are community volunteers that are recruited, trained then sworn in by a juvenile court judge. Then, they are assigned a child abuse case. Their role is to advocate for that child's best interest while they are in foster care.

"We're just looking for folks who have a heart for children and want to help," said Liz Betz, the executive director of CASA. "We'll take it from there. you do have to be 21-years-old but other than that we have volunteers that range in age from 21 into their 70s. They come from all walks of life and we will train you to do this work."

The first step is to come to the CASA office located at 848 Louisiana Avenue. Then potential advocates would need to attend orientation and training sessions.

CASA’s orientation is a 45-minute informational session held at the CASA Office. Interested volunteers will learn how they can be a voice for an abused or neglected child while they await a safe and permanent home.

Last year, CASA served 370 children.

CASA officials say they are particularly looking for African American and male volunteers.

For those interested, upcoming orientation dates are listed below:

Thursday, March 1, 2018 - Noon

Monday, March 5, 2018 - 3 p.m.

Thursday, March 15, 2018 - Noon

Monday, March 19, 2018 - 3 p.m.

Saturday, March 24, 2018 - 10 a.m.

Tuesday, March 27, 2018 - 1 p.m.

Thursday, March 29, 2018 - 6 p.m.

To register for an orientation, volunteers should email volunteer@casabr.org or contact CASA at 225-379-8598.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.