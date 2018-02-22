California lawmaker accused of sexual misconduct resigns - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

California lawmaker accused of sexual misconduct resigns

(AP Photo/Steve Yeater, File). FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2018, file photo, California state Sen. Tony Mendoza, D-Artesia, announces that he will take a month-long leave of absence while an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against him are c... (AP Photo/Steve Yeater, File). FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2018, file photo, California state Sen. Tony Mendoza, D-Artesia, announces that he will take a month-long leave of absence while an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against him are c...

By JONATHAN J. COOPER and DON THOMPSON
Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - A California state senator accused of sexual misconduct resigned Thursday just ahead of a possible vote to expel him, delivering a scathing resignation letter that called the investigation process a farce.

Democratic Sen. Tony Mendoza of the Los Angeles area said he may still run for the seat this fall, putting his party in an uncomfortable spot. His resignation letter takes aim at the leader of the Senate, a fellow Democrat and Mendoza's former roommate in Sacramento who was leading the effort to expel him.

"It is clear that Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de Leon will not rest until he has my head on a platter to convince the MeToo movement of his 'sincerity' in supporting the MeToo cause," Mendoza wrote.

De Leon, who is running for the U.S. Senate seat held by Democrat Dianne Feinstein, said the Legislature "won't tolerate abuse of power and a pattern of behavior that violates our harassment standards."

Mendoza is the third California lawmaker to resign over sexual misconduct allegations since the #MeToo movement erupted nationally last fall, leading millions of women to share their experiences on social media.

Lawyers investigating complaints against Mendoza, who is 46 and married, found that he likely engaged in unwanted "flirtatious or sexually suggestive" behavior with six women, including four subordinates, a lobbyist and a young woman in a fellowship with another lawmaker.

Several accusations against Mendoza first became public last fall in a report by the Sacramento Bee newspaper. Under pressure from other lawmakers, Mendoza took a leave of absence. Days before he was set to return in January, the Senate Rules Committee suspended him because the independent investigation had not yet concluded.

Mendoza sued for reinstatement last week alleging that the suspension was unconstitutional, among other arguments. He does not plan to drop his legal challenge.

In a letter pleading his case to colleagues Wednesday, Mendoza said he was sorry if anyone was offended by his behavior but continued to deny wrongdoing.

The investigation released Tuesday found he "more likely than not" engaged in behavior such as offering a 19-year-old intern alcohol in a hotel suite at a Democratic event, suggesting a young woman in a Senate fellowship take a vacation with him and rent a room in his house, and asking several women about their romantic lives.

Mendoza argued in his resignation letter that the "more likely than not" was a low standard of proof not meriting a penalty as high as expulsion. He called the Senate's process "farcical" and unfair.

In the earlier letter to his colleagues, Mendoza denied giving alcohol to an underage intern or inviting a young aide, who worked in his office through a California State University fellowship, to his house under the guise of reviewing resumes. He did not directly address the other findings.

He also pointed out that the investigators didn't find he was physically aggressive or sexually crude and that in some of the incidents, he reformed his behavior after he was told his advances were unwanted.

Two other Los Angeles-area Democratic representatives, Raul Bocanegra and Matt Dababneh, resigned last fall. Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia took voluntary leave after she was accused of groping.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Government shutdown endNational politicsMore>>

  • California lawmaker accused of sexual misconduct resigns

    California lawmaker accused of sexual misconduct resigns

    Thursday, February 22 2018 2:43 AM EST2018-02-22 07:43:54 GMT
    Thursday, February 22 2018 3:58 PM EST2018-02-22 20:58:20 GMT
    (AP Photo/Steve Yeater, File). FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2018, file photo, California state Sen. Tony Mendoza, D-Artesia, announces that he will take a month-long leave of absence while an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against him are c...(AP Photo/Steve Yeater, File). FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2018, file photo, California state Sen. Tony Mendoza, D-Artesia, announces that he will take a month-long leave of absence while an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against him are c...
    The California Senate is preparing to debate punishment for a lawmaker accused of sexual misconduct.More >>
    The California Senate is preparing to debate punishment for a lawmaker accused of sexual misconduct.More >>

  • Book Trump? Interest groups press case at his properties

    Book Trump? Interest groups press case at his properties

    Thursday, February 22 2018 1:27 AM EST2018-02-22 06:27:39 GMT
    Thursday, February 22 2018 3:56 PM EST2018-02-22 20:56:53 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File). FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2016, file photo, the Trump International Hotel in Washington. Special interests are holding meetings at properties owned by President Donald Trump, putting money in his pockets as they seek to inf...(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File). FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2016, file photo, the Trump International Hotel in Washington. Special interests are holding meetings at properties owned by President Donald Trump, putting money in his pockets as they seek to inf...
    Quid pro Trump? Special interests are holding meetings at properties owned by President Trump, putting money in his pockets as they seek to influence his administration.More >>
    Quid pro Trump? Special interests are holding meetings at properties owned by President Trump, putting money in his pockets as they seek to influence his administration.More >>

  • Trump endorses raising minimum age to 21 for more weapons

    Trump endorses raising minimum age to 21 for more weapons

    Thursday, February 22 2018 12:24 AM EST2018-02-22 05:24:41 GMT
    Thursday, February 22 2018 3:56 PM EST2018-02-22 20:56:47 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). President Donald Trump, looks to Julia Cordover, the student body president at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., as she speaks during the listening session with high school students, teachers, and others...(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). President Donald Trump, looks to Julia Cordover, the student body president at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., as she speaks during the listening session with high school students, teachers, and others...

    Students and parents appealed to President Donald Trump to set politics aside and protect America's school children from the scourge of gun violence.

    More >>

    Students and parents appealed to President Donald Trump to set politics aside and protect America's school children from the scourge of gun violence.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly