No. 22 LSU routs UNO, 14-6

Paul Mainieri's Tigers avoided the worst start for LSU Baseball in 40 years, rallying from a 3-0 first inning deficit to rout the UNO Privateers 14-6 at Alex Box Stadium Wednesday night.

The Tigers out-hit UNO 12-10 and used a four-run sixth inning to take the lead for good. Hal Hughes, filling in for the injured Josh Smith at shortstop, was 2-for-4 with two RBI, including what turned out to be the game-winner on a sacrifice squeeze in the sixth inning uprising, putting LSU ahead for good 6-5.

"We're not going to go away after teams put up early runs on us," said Hughes. "I think it's a good thing to be like that. It shows we're tough. It definitely builds character. It can be tough sometimes, but once we pull out a game we're down, it gives us a real good feeling."

LSU starter and JUCO transfer Cam Sanders didn't get out of the first inning, spotting UNO the 3-0 lead without recording a single out against the four batters he faced. However, eight LSU relievers worked nine innings, allowing just three runs the rest of the way.

Daniel Cabrera was also 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBI. Brant Broussard was 2-for-3 and scored two runs, while Antoine Duplantis had a two-run triple to highlight a three-run first inning rally for LSU that tied the game 3-3.

The Tigers avoided a 1-3 start, which would have been the worst for LSU since the 1978 Tigers were 0-4 after getting swept by Texas A&M.

No. 17 LSU will host 14th-ranked Texas this weekend for a three-game series starting Friday night.

