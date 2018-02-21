Director of Plaquemine nursing home accused of abuse, neglect has been fired

The director of Plaquemine Manor Nursing Home and Rehabilitation, Tracy Garcia, is no longer employed there. This comes after a 9News investigation that exposed alleged abuse and neglect at the home.

THE INVESTIGATORS: What happens to your parents in this nursing home?

Multiple sources told 9News Garcia was fired as the home's top administrator last week. Garcia was the subject of the 9News investigation, called Cared For, which aired back in November of 2017 and detailed several policy violations documented by the Louisiana Department of Health. There’s no word yet on a replacement for Garcia.

Plaquemine Manor's owner, Bob Dean, has not yet responded to our requests for comment.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.