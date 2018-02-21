Man sentenced after back-to-back drug charges, one involving meth lab on boat

A Pierre Part man has been sentenced to jail time after back-to-back drug arrests.

Officials with the 23rd Judicial District Court say on February 15, Dwayne Hebert, 40, pleaded guilty to the following charges:

Creation or operation of a clandestine laboratory for the unlawful manufacture of a controlled dangerous substance

Simple burglary

Illegal carrying of weapons

Possession of schedule II narcotics

Back on November 4, 2016, deputies with the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office, while investigating a burglary, saw a boat with several people on board leaving the area where the burglary had occurred. Agents with the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) caught up with the boat and while speaking with the people on board, saw in plain view items commonly used for the production of methamphetamine.

Hebert, along with two others, were arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Jail.

Then on January 6, 2017, while out on bond from his November arrest, deputies received a misdirected text from Hebert in which he was arranging to deliver crystal meth to a location. The deputy alerted narcotics agents, who met Hebert at the location. Narcotics agents found Hebert to be in possession of crystal meth and two firearms. Hebert was arrested again.

Judge Tess Stromberg sentenced Hebert to five years in jail with credit for time served. The sentence is to be served without the benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence.

