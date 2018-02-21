Elderly couple escapes large house fire in Denham Springs; pets - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Elderly couple escapes large house fire in Denham Springs; pets do not

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
House fire on Secret Gate Lane (Source: Viewer) House fire on Secret Gate Lane (Source: Viewer)
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA (WAFB) -

Emergency crews responded to a house fire in Denham Springs Wednesday night.

The call went out around 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, February 21 for a home on Secret Gate Lane across from Minton Street. Flames could be seen coming from the roof of the house. While the call initial said people may have been trapped inside the house, emergency officials on scene confirm everyone has been accounted for and is safely out of the house.

We will update this story when we know more.

