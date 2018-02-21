Elderly couple escapes large house fire in Denham Springs; pets do not

Emergency crews responded to a house fire in Denham Springs Wednesday night.

The call went out around 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, February 21 for a home on Secret Gate Lane across from Minton Street. Flames could be seen coming from the roof of the house. While the call initial said people may have been trapped inside the house, emergency officials on scene confirm everyone has been accounted for and is safely out of the house.

HAPPENING NOW: Huge fire destroys this house on Secret Gate Ln. off Range in Denham Springs. The elderly couple that lives here made it out. Sadly their pets did not @WAFB pic.twitter.com/D0BYV7Vp3h — Graham Ulkins (@GrahamWAFB) February 22, 2018

