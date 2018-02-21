Aspirin as good a clot buster as pricey drugs after joint replacement

There's a good chance your doctor is in the middle of a quiet battle with professional burnout, a new study suggests.More >>
Good old aspirin is just as effective as newer, expensive drugs at preventing blood clots after hip or knee replacement, a new clinical trial suggests.More >>
Just a few minutes of exercise a day -- even light workouts -- can reduce an older man's risk of early death, a new British study claims.More >>
A new type of MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) that doesn't use a contrast agent appears better at detecting what's really cancer and what's likely just a harmless lesion, researchers report.More >>
If you've been on a diet more than once, you know that it can be harder to maintain weight than to lose weight in the first place.More >>
Fiber helps lower cholesterol, stabilize blood sugar levels and keep the bowels running smoothly, but a new study suggests it can also reduce knee pain from arthritis.More >>
A new study finds that people with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis who haven't done well on other treatments may find relief with Xeljanz (tofacitinib), a drug currently used to treat arthritis.More >>
