FL police offering free pizzas during safe driving traffic stops

A free Papa Murphy's "FAVES" pizza awaits some Florida motorists who drive safely.

According to Community Services Officer Sam Kimmons in a post on Facebook from the Crestview Police Department, an officer may stop you in traffic if they see you're driving safe. Courteously catching you in the act, you'll be rewarded as part of a new "Food from the Fuzz" initiative to encourage safe driving practices.

“We’re going to reward you for good driving,” Police Chief Tony Taylor said. “It’s as simple as that.”

Under the program, officers have certain things to look for, including using hands-free devices and having children properly buckled up. Other criteria include using a seat belt, keeping a safe distance, courteous driving, proper use of turn signals, and driving the speed limit.

When stopped, drivers are offered the opportunity to opt out of the program and are immediately allowed to leave under most circumstances. However, if they wish to participate, they'll have to provide their driver's license, registration, and proof of insurance.

If all of the documentation checks out, the officer presents you with a certificate for a free pizza, redeemable at Papa Murphy's Crestview location.

However, if the documentation isn’t in order, or if the officer notices openly visible unlawful behavior or materials, such as DUI impairment, drug paraphernalia, narcotics or open alcoholic beverage containers, “proper law enforcement action will be taken,” Ofc. Kimmons said.



“If you don’t want to participate in the program, if everything checks out, you’re free to go,” Chief Taylor said. “But who wants to pass up a free pizza?”

