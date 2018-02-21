FL police offering free pizzas during safe driving traffic stops

On Tuesday, it was a different atmosphere at False River Academy, with many tears, hugs, and black ribbons all around the school.More >>
On Tuesday, it was a different atmosphere at False River Academy, with many tears, hugs, and black ribbons all around the school.More >>
Livingston Parish officials are hoping to soon reinstate a mosquito abatement program in the parish and they're looking for everyone's input.More >>
Livingston Parish officials are hoping to soon reinstate a mosquito abatement program in the parish and they're looking for everyone's input.More >>
Raymond Harris is hanging at his sister's house in Lakeland when 9News visits. As he pulls out the instrument so natural to his hand, the trombone gleams. The glow sort of tells you this will be a special sound, and it is.More >>
Raymond Harris is hanging at his sister's house in Lakeland when 9News visits. As he pulls out the instrument so natural to his hand, the trombone gleams. The glow sort of tells you this will be a special sound, and it is.More >>
Who would pass up free pizza?More >>
Who would pass up free pizza?More >>
A Baton Rouge area restaurant owner has been arrested after a months-long investigation by the State Fire Marshal's Office and the St. George Fire Department for reportedly setting fire to his own business in order to collect insurance money.More >>
A Baton Rouge area restaurant owner has been arrested after a months-long investigation by the State Fire Marshal's Office and the St. George Fire Department for reportedly setting fire to his own business in order to collect insurance money.More >>
The Goochland County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into the death of Bethany Lynn Stephens is complete.More >>
The Goochland County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into the death of Bethany Lynn Stephens is complete.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
Graham died from natural causes at his family home in Montreat, NC, just outside Asheville, the PR representative confirms.More >>
Graham died from natural causes at his family home in Montreat, NC, just outside Asheville, the PR representative confirms.More >>
On Wednesday, Trump will host a "listening session" that will include people impacted by mass shootings in Parkland, Columbine, Colorado and Newtown, Connecticut.More >>
On Wednesday, Trump will host a "listening session" that will include people impacted by mass shootings in Parkland, Columbine, Colorado and Newtown, Connecticut.More >>
Wednesday, officials said Matthew Dunn was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of 26-year-old Michael Marsh.More >>
Wednesday, officials said Matthew Dunn was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of 26-year-old Michael Marsh.More >>
An 8-year-old Ohio boy who had an unloaded gun in his backpack has told police he brought the weapon to his elementary school because he thought another student was going to hurt him.More >>
An 8-year-old Ohio boy who had an unloaded gun in his backpack has told police he brought the weapon to his elementary school because he thought another student was going to hurt him.More >>
Fairfield police are working to identify two men they say are connected to three area thefts.More >>
Fairfield police are working to identify two men they say are connected to three area thefts.More >>
The woman escaped when her attacker was scared off by another customer. Police are now attempting to ID the man.More >>
The woman escaped when her attacker was scared off by another customer. Police are now attempting to ID the man.More >>
Police say a Sunday school teacher at St. Paul Zion church was robbed by the pastor of that church and his family while teaching her class on Sunday.More >>
Police say a Sunday school teacher at St. Paul Zion church was robbed by the pastor of that church and his family while teaching her class on Sunday.More >>
Schools in the Jackson Local School District in Stark County are on lockdown after a seventh grade student shot himself on a middle school campus.More >>
Schools in the Jackson Local School District in Stark County are on lockdown after a seventh grade student shot himself on a middle school campus.More >>