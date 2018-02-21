Juvenile arrested for reportedly making threats at Belle Rose Middle

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office reports a juvenile has been arrested in connection with threats reportedly made at Belle Rose Middle School.

On Tuesday, February 20, the sheriff's office received information about a possible threat and interviewed a number of people. Based on these interviews, detectives were able to make an arrest the same day.

The juvenile is charged with terrorizing. The sheriff's office says due to the age of the offender, they will not be releasing anymore additional information.

Superintendent Earl "Tibby" Martinez released the following statement to parents:

Dear Parents/Guardian: This correspondence is to advise you of an incident that occurred on February 19, 2018, at Belle Rose Middle School. The incident occurred after hours on social media and there was no threat to the general student body or faculty. The Sheriff’s Office has been informed and the incident is being investigated. Please be assured that our students’ safety is paramount to us. We will continue to take all measures to maintain a safe and secure environment at all of our campuses. Due to state and federal privacy laws, however; and to preserve the integrity of the investigations by other authorities, the District will not disclose any further information concerning this matter. If you have any questions, concerns or information that you think may be helpful to the school district in this matter, I encourage you to contact the Director of Child Welfare & Attendance, Joey Comeaux, at 985-369-7251.

