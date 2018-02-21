Juvenile arrested for reportedly making threats at Belle Rose Middle

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office reports a juvenile has been arrested in connection with threats reportedly made at Belle Rose Middle School.More >>
Louisiana State Police is encouraging people to report suspicious activity to law enforcement, but to not share unverified threats via social media.More >>
It appears LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron wants to make Baton Rouge his more permanent home.More >>
As part of the NWS’ Severe Weather Awareness Week, WAFB wants you to know more about: Tornadoes.More >>
School officials in south Louisiana reported a 5-year-old took a pellet gun to school Wednesday morning. It happened in St. Martin Parish.More >>
The Goochland County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into the death of Bethany Lynn Stephens is complete.More >>
Billy Graham, America's most prominent Christian leader, was a pastor to presidents and everyday Americans. Graham preached to nearly 215 million people around the world.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
The woman was sentenced to three years of probation and must pay full restitution to her victim.More >>
Emmy award-winning actress Kirstie Alley got an ice-cold response after throwing shade on curling.More >>
During Tuesday's shooting at Jackson Memorial Middle School in Massillon several frightened students feared the worst, they didn't know what was going on.More >>
Graham died from natural causes at his family home in Montreat, NC, just outside Asheville, the PR representative confirms.More >>
A Mobile Police officer was shot and killed Tuesday night in Toulminville.More >>
Family physicians, nurse practitioners and doctors whose health care focuses on non-narcotic therapies are some of the nation’s most prolific opioid prescription writers in recent years.More >>
On Wednesday, Trump will host a "listening session" that will include people impacted by mass shootings in Parkland, Columbine, Colorado and Newtown, Connecticut.More >>
