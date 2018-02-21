Neurologist who admitted groping patients charged in NYC

By COLLEEN LONG

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - A neurologist who admitted groping women at a Philadelphia clinic has pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting six patients in New York City.

Dr. Ricardo Cruciani was arraigned Wednesday in Manhattan state Supreme Court. One of the patients, Hillary Tullin, said she called a sexual abuse hotline last year and reported he'd abused her between 2005 and 2012.

Tullin told the AP that she testified before a grand jury about two weeks ago. The AP does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission, which Tullin has done. She told her story publicly to the AP.

Cruciani was sentenced to seven years' probation under a plea agreement in Pennsylvania. In New York, he is facing about a decade in prison.

