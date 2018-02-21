Supt. says 5-year-old took pellet gun to school

School officials in south Louisiana reported a 5-year-old took a pellet gun to school Wednesday morning.

It happened in St. Martin Parish.

Superintendent Lottie Beebe released a statement that noted the pellet gun was NOT loaded and was found in the child’s backpack before school started.

She said "appropriate protocol was followed."

She pleaded with parents to talk to their kids about the serious consequences of taking a weapon to school.

Officials also met to discuss school safety concerns.

