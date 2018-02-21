Deputies arrest 4th suspect wanted in string of vehicle, home break-ins

The fourth and final suspect wanted in connection with a string of car and home break-ins in Assumption Parish is now behind bars.

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office reported Austin Williams, 18, of Bayou L'Ourse, was arrested on Feb. 16, 2018.

Sheriff Leland Falcon said he was sought in connection with a series of burglaries that were reported to APSO on Oct. 11, 2017.

Krislyn Vining, 23, of Berwick; Taylor Rosson, 20, of Denham Springs; and Kaleb Smith, 17, of Morgan City, were previously arrested.

RELATED STORIES:

Falcon said items, including a shotgun, were taken from vehicles that had been rifled through. He added detectives noted several homes had also been broken into.

According to Falcon, some of the stolen items were recovered.

Williams was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on four counts of simple burglary and two counts of simple burglary (vehicles).

He is awaiting a bond hearing.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.