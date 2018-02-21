Tangipahoa Parish investigates school threats via social media; suspected students removed from schools

Officials in Tangipahoa Parish reported several the students accused of posting threats on social media Wednesday morning have been removed from the schools.

The Tangipahoa Parish School Board said there are no ongoing problems and no current threats to the schools.

Superintendent Mark Kolwe added every threat will be taken seriously and those guilty of them will suffer the consequences.

TPSB did not indicate which schools were mentioned in the posts.

