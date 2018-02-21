Southern Lab students surprised with trip to see 'Black Panther' for free

Students at Southern University's Lab School learned Wednesday they're going to get to see the movie, "Black Panther," for free and they were quite excited about the surprise.

Students in grades six through 12 at the school thought they were just getting together to learn about the story behind the blockbuster film, but thanks to the Southern University Government Association, they'll be taking a special field trip to see it next week.

"We truly believe and we are Southern; we said all the time that's what we go by," said Armond Duncan of the Southern University Student Government Association. "With that in mind and it being Black History Month, we thought it only fitting to share in outreach and reach back to the laboratory school with this monumental movie coming out and just have an opportunity to engage with the students here."

The students were also excited to learn they'll be making a stop at the concession stand before taking in the movie.

