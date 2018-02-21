Deputies search for trio accused of stealing tractor

Detectives are trying to find three men they say stole a tractor recently by hauling it away using their own tractor.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office reported it happened at a home on Greenwell Springs Road near Monticello Boulevard in Baton Rouge.

According to deputies, the trio used a John Deere model 2040 tractor to steal a 1996 Massey Ferguson 1210 18-horsepower tractor.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.