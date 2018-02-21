LSU Greek Life Task Force approves, submits final recommendations on hazing prevention

The LSU Task Force on Greek Life approved and submitted its final recommendations to prevent future hazing incidents in the fraternities and sororities to university President F. Scott Alexander during its final meeting Wednesday morning.

LSU created the task force, made up of student and faculty representatives, in the wake of the alleged hazing death of freshman Phi Delta Theta pledge Maxwell Gruver in September 2017.

Task Force Chair Rob Stuart said the group worked on the recommendations over the last six months and listened to concerns from Gruver’s family.

The task force made a total of 28 recommendations for improving the university’s Greek Life hazing prevention policies. Some of the recommendations include:

Developing a specific definition of hazing

Uniform Code of Infractions and a corresponding discipline system

Require all Greek chapters to create chapter advisory boards

Require all Greek houses to have a drug-free policy

Require all Greek houses to have house managers, with defined job qualifications

Develop a web portal that clearly displays information about each Greek chapter, including any disciplinary actions in the past five years

Ban hard alcohol and source alcohol (such as kegs) from Greek houses and off-campus social events

Move fraternity tailgating from the parade grounds to chapter houses beginning with the 2018 football season

The recommendations about the job qualifications for Greek house managers and the web portal of Greek chapter history were specific concerns of Gruver's parents, Stuart said.

LSU President F. King Alexander will review all the recommendations and decide on their implementation by the end of February.

