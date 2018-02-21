Parent Club meeting to mark beginning of second phase for Cradle to K program

Parents in East Baton Rouge Parish are asked to attend a meeting to launch the second phase of the mayor’s Cradle to K program.

Cradle to K aims to connect parents with teachers, schools and doctors. The program hopes to improve early childhood education and is part of the city’s existing Heat Start program.

The first phase of the Cradle to K program was launched in August 2017.

The Parent Club is the second phase of the program and it will meet for the first time on Thursday, Feb. 22. The purpose of the meeting is to create a support system for parents.

The meeting will be held at the Shiloh Early Learning Academy, 182 Eddie Robinson, Sr. Drive. It will begin at 6 p.m.

Click here for more information.

The Cradle to K program was listed as one of Mayor Broome’s highlights for her first year in office.

