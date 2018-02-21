Mayor Broome announces creation of second phase for Cradle to K program

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced the creation of the Cradle to K Parent Club on Thursday. The new organization is the second phase of the mayor’s Cradle to K initiative.

The Cradle to K Parent Club will bring parents together in a supportive community. According to the mayor’s office, the meetings will be grounded in the pillars of “Patience, Curiosity, and Conversation.”

The organization’s goal is to help parents build healthy habits and create a support network of like-minded parents.

“We know that emotional support is essential for early childhood development and that the first five years are crucial. It's during these years that you and your children develop the habits that will stay with you for years to come,” Mayor-President Broome said in a news release. “Our mission is to create families amongst families and to bridge the gap between parents and resources.”

Cradle to K uses the same strategies as Head Start Family and Community Engagement which recognizes parents as their children’s first and most important teacher.

At each event, volunteers from Head Start and other child development programs will offer childcare for parents while they discuss the joys and stresses of raising small children in today’s world with other parents. Tutoring and educational actives will be provided by the Louisiana Arts & Science Museum and LPB for children ages eight and up. The Jambalaya Shoppe will supply free meals.

Parents who come to three out of four events will become Gold Members of the ‘C2K Parent Club’ and will be invited to a celebration event at the Knock Knock Museum.

The Cradle to K Family Engagement events are a collaboration amongst Head Start and more than twenty community organizations including: BRCC, LSU, Southern University, the East Baton Rouge Parish School System, the East Baton Rouge Parish Library, Louisiana Public Broadcasting, Shiloh Baptist Church, Volunteers of America, the Early Childhood Community Network, Baton Rouge Police Department, Knock Knock Museum, Volunteers in Public Schools, and volunteers from over a dozen organizations dedicated to supporting parents and young children.

Cradle to K Family Engagement Sessions will be held on February 22, March 22, April 19, and May 10. All sessions will be held at Shiloh Early Learning Academy from 5:45-8:00 p.m.

For more information, contact Dr. Tamiara Wade at (225) 389-3100 or C2KBR@brgov.com.

