New BR police chief addresses Rotary about strengthening trust between department and public

When new Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul took office, he said strengthening the trust between the police department and the public was something he feels is very important.

Paul spoke on that very topic Wednesday at the Baton Rouge Rotary Club.

During his swearing in ceremony, Paul said the city’s record-breaking year of homicides in 2017 was "unacceptable."

He said one way to improve the number of arrests in those homicide cases is through better relationships between police and the community.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.