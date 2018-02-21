Biographical details on the Rev. Billy Graham

(AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File). FILE - In this May 31, 2007 file photo, former Presidents, George H.W. Bush, left, Bill Clinton, second left, and Jimmy Carter, right, join Franklin Graham, second right, as they pose with Billy Graham, center, in front o...

(AP Photo/Gerry Broome). FILE - In this May 31, 2007 file photo, Billy Graham speaks as his son Franklin Graham, right, listens during a dedication ceremony for the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, N.C.. Graham, who transformed American religious li...

(AP Photo). FILE - In this July 7, 1954 file photo, Evangelist Billy Graham poses with his his wife, Ruth, and their three daughters on the Queen Mary following his arrival in New York. Graham, who transformed American religious life through his pre...

(AP Photo/Bill Haber, File). FILE - In this March 12, 2006 file photo, the Rev. Billy Graham, right, and his son Franklin Graham wait for the start of a service in New Orleans. Graham, who transformed American religious life through his preaching and...

NAME - William Franklin "Billy" Graham Jr.

BIRTH - Nov. 7, 1918, near Charlotte, North Carolina

EDUCATION - Bachelor of theology, Florida Bible Institute, 1940; bachelor of arts in anthropology, Wheaton College, Ill., 1943; numerous honorary doctorates.

CAREER - Baptist pastor in Western Springs, Ill., 1943-45. Field representative with Youth for Christ, 1945-49. From 1947 on ran his own campaigns, sponsored after 1950 by the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, becoming history's most-traveled Christian evangelist and speaking in person to more than 210 million people in 185 countries and territories. Multi-media innovator and a key leader in numerous evangelical Protestant organizations and meetings.

HONORS - The $1 million Templeton Prize for Progress in Religion (1982), Presidential Medal of Freedom (1983), Congressional Gold Medal (1996), honorary British knighthood (2001).

WRITINGS - Countless sermons and speeches, daily newspaper columns, 32 books including a best-selling 1997 autobiography "Just As I Am."

FAMILY - Married Ruth McCue Bell in 1943 (she died in 2007). Children: Virginia ("Gigi"), Anne, Ruth, William Franklin Graham III ("Franklin," his father's successor as B.G.E.A. leader), Nelson ("Ned").

QUOTE - "My one purpose in life is to help people find a personal relationship with God, which, I believe, comes through knowing Christ."

